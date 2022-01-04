Shilpa Shetty shares a NEW quote on 'Upsetness & Self-talk’: All for the best; PIC

Just days ago Shilpa Shetty bid a colourful goodbye to the year 2021. She shared a quirky graphic on her story featuring a heartfelt note describing how last year treated her. While doing so the actress also prayed for the upcoming year to be nice for her and everyone else. Now, on Monday, January 3, the star once again took to social media to share an inspiring quote that emphasizes ‘Self-talk’.

The quote shared by her read, “People don’t get upset. They contribute to their upsetness - Albert Ellis. It’s not the events in our lives that upset us. It’s how we think about them. If something bad happens, we may complain and fear we’ll never feel better again. But someone else in the same situation might say, “Gee, that’s too bad, but I know I can handle it.” That same event, two different perspectives. We can’t control many of the things that happen to us, but we can control how we react.”

The post came after Shilpa Shetty shared an inspiring quote by Will Rogers that spoke about staying on the right track. “Even if you are on the right track, you get run over if you just sit there. We’ve got a plan, and it’s a good one. Everything is ready so.. We sit and wait for life to start happening. Surely being poised and ready is enough. But, of course, it isn’t. Just knowing where we want to go and preparing to go there isn’t enough. At some point - sooner rather than later - we need to get moving,” read the message.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

