Shilpa Shetty shares note on believing in one’s potential & it’s all the midweek motivation we need

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite active on social media. Every now and then, she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life on her Instagram space, while they keep coming back for more. Apart from fun pictures and videos, the actress also often shares inspiring and thought-provoking quotes on her Instagram stories. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, she yet again shared a note on believing in one’s potential, and it's truly all the midweek motivation we need.

In the picture shared by Shilpa, one can see that the heading of the note says ‘Our potential’ and it starts with a quotation by Andre Gide. It reads, “There are admirable potentialities in every human being. Believe in your strength and your youth. Learn to repeat endlessly to yourself, ‘It all depends on me.” Going further, the note talks about the importance of positive self-talk and its effectiveness. It also mentions that the belief that what we do makes no difference will get us nowhere in life. The note ends with an affirmation that reads, “I will keep telling myself that I can make things happen, that what I do is important, until I believe it.”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram story:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Sukhee. The film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan’s much-talked-about Hungama 2 which marked Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash’s big Bollywood debut. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. As of now, she is seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

