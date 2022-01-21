Shilpa Shetty shares a note on friendship and it will make you miss squad right away

Friends are the families that we choose for ourselves. We laugh with them and sometimes cry too. True friends never leave each other as they always pick up from where they had left off last time. One of the purest bonds is friendship and our Bollywood celebs do agree to it. Shilpa Shetty, who has a massive fan following on Instagram, shared her feelings about it with her loved ones. The 46-year-old actress shared a single page of a book with a quote on friendship on her Instagram story.

The note shared by Shilpa was titled ‘Keeping Friends’ and a part of it read, “But it can take only a little effort to keep “lost” friends in our lives…Our life is richer for keeping this person in it. What friend have I not talked to in far too long? I will reach out today, by phone, letter, or email.” She also added a sticker saying “Squad Goal.” The post surely compels you to miss your squad. Earlier, Shilpa had shared a photo in a pink satin dress and won the hearts of her fans all over again.

See Shilpa’s Insta story here:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is quite busy judging contestants at India’s Got Talent season 9, which kicked off last week. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film premiered on Disney+Hotstar last year. Shilpa is quite active on social media as well and is supporting her sister Shamita Shetty who is currently the contestant of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15.

