Shilpa Shetty shares a note on 'new endings' amid Raj Kundra's case: Can make the future what I want it to be

On Saturday, began her day on a thoughtful note. She shared a page from a book that had a quote by Carl Bard. Over the past few weeks, Shilpa has been in the headlines amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings. The businessman was arrested in July in an alleged adult films case and has been in custody since then. Amid this, Shilpa has been sharing posts featuring thoughts from a book and on Saturday, she began her day with a note on 'new endings' and shared it with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a page with a note written on it. It read as, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." The note further explained how humans spend a lot of time thinkings and analysing their bad decisions, mistakes and more. It further expressed that one cannot change the past but can move ahead to make better decisions. The note ended with a thought, "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

Take a look:

Recently, Shilpa's reported statement to the cops in Raj Kundra's case, accessed by Indian Express.com, went viral. As per the report, the Hungama 2 actress told the cops that she was occupied in her own work and was not aware of what the businessman was up to. The actress has recently returned from a Vaishno Devi trip with her best friend.

Photos from her trip went viral on social media. Shilpa even shared glimpses from it once she returned to Mumbai. The actress is currently rooting for her sister Shamita Shetty who is in the Bigg Boss OTT finale. She had even urged her fans to vote for her sister and penned a note for her on social media.

