Shilpa Shetty shares pic with Raj Kundra and kids, calls them life’s greatest blessing

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra commenced Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations with much needed zeal and enthusiasm. Earlier this week, businessman Raj Kundra was spotted in Lalbaug, Mumbai where he brought the idol of Lord Ganesha home. However, Life in a Metro star couldn't accompany him as she suffered an injury while shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming project. Despite having an injury on her leg, she made sure to welcome Lord Ganesha at her residence. She walked out of her house with the help of a walker and performed a puja.

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post

Keeping the momentum of festivities high, Bollywood fitness diva and dancing queen Shilpa Shetty shared a new photo on her Instagram handle depicting her sheer love and warmth towards her family. Sharing a photo of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that took place recently at her place, the family members, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their two kids, Viaan and Samisha looked completely graceful in their tradional attires.

Setting family goals, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Life’s greatest blessing .. Family. #us #familia #blessing #gratitude #love #unconditional”

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty's injury, the actress was filming a sequence for Rohit Shetty's upcoming Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, when she hurt herself. On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself sitting in a wheelchair, showing her cast and wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally."

In February 2009, Shetty got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married on 22 November 2009. Shetty gave birth to a son on 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty's Work Front

Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films after 14 years, with the 2021 film Hungama 2. Shetty will next appear in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen as the lead in her next women-centric film Sukhee with Amit Sadh. Shetty will make her web debut with Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force', joining as the first female cop in his Cop universe. She will appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

