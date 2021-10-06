Shilpa Shetty shares positive quote on ‘ambition and happiness’, deciphers ‘human desires’ in cryptic post

On Tuesday, actor Shilpa Shetty, took to social media to share yet another cryptic post amidst the ongoing adult film case file against husband Raj Kundra. Sharing a quote on ‘ambition and happiness’, the Dhadkan star attempted to decipher how ‘human desires’ work. While doing so, she also urged fans to follow their goals.

In the recent past, the actor has been using her social media platform to share wisdom amongst her Instagram family. The latest quote shared by her reads, “A desire to get ahead seems natural. We want to be famous or rich or powerful or popular. We’d rather that others envy us than we envy others. But ambition can cause us to focus so much on the goal ahead that we forget to enjoy what we’ve got right now.”

Read the entire quote below:

Prior to this, Shilpa via Instagram also went on to decipher what ‘love in our heart means’. She shared another quote that read, “If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded. It is easy to fall in love, harder simply to love. When we fall in love, we desire love in return. When we simply love, we give ourselves freely. We become our best selves when we love in this way.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Raj Kundra was previously arrested in an alleged adult film case racket. He was reportedly deemed as the ‘key conspirator’ in production and distribution of adult films via digital applications. After remaining in judicial custody for about a month, the businessman was granted bail by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty also released her official statement on the matter urging fans to give her privacy.

