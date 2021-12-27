Shilpa Shetty shares a post on 'making mistakes' and 'no regrets' on Mussoorie vacation with Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty took off for the mountains last week with her family for a much needed year-end holiday. The actress was snapped at the airport with her daughter and was also joined by son Viaan and husband Ra Kundra. The actress is in Mussoorie and has been sharing several updates on social media.

One such update was a quote 'making mistakes' which the actress shared while on vacation. The quote read, “If I had my life to live again, I'd make the same mistakes, only sooner."

Shilpa Shetty was presumably reading a book and the rest of the page included, "Mistakes can make us more interesting than the things we do right. We may cause pain to ourselves or others, hamper our professional progress, or just plain embarrass ourselves. But, oh! what we learn from our mistakes."

The paragraph further read, "I don't seek out to make mistakes but I make them anyway. But I have to admit, now that some time has gone by, some of my mistakes have been a lot fun.: Shilpa shared a snapshot of this page on her Instagram Story and used GIF's such as “Mistakes were made” and “No regrets” on the photo.

Meanwhile, from her vacation, Shilpa in a long time shared photos featuring husband Raj Kundra ever since his arrest and bail. Click the link below to check out Shilpa and Raj's vacation photos below.

