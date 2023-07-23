Shilpa Shetty shares priceless throwback pic with mom and dad on Parents' Day; says 'Eternally grateful'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra often treats her fans by sharing updates about her career and personal life on social media. The actress recently completed 30 million followers on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to her supporters who helped her in achieving this milestone. Today, the actress has shared a throwback picture with her sweet family including her mom, dad, and sister to wish her parents on Parents’ Day 2023.

Shilpa Shetty shares throwback photo with parents

On Sunday, July 23, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback photo with her mother Sunanda Shetty, father Surendra Shetty, and sister Shamita Shetty, on the occasion of Parents’ Day. In the photo, a young Shilpa can be seen wearing a red dress and white sneakers, while standing with her arms around her parents. Her sister Shamita wore a red top and high-waisted jeans, donning a boy cut hairstyle.

Shilpa captioned the post with, “For being the BESTest parents… Happy Parents’ Day! Miss you, Dad! Love you, Mom.. Eternally grateful we are!”

The fans became nostalgic in the comments and showered love on Shilpa’s family. They found her childhood self very cute and called the Shetty family adorable. One fan wrote, “Parents bring and raise a daughter in the world with all their best abilities so that she can shine and show her abilities proudly to the world.” Another person said, “You carry that charisma from your childhood.” A comment read, “beautiful family photo .....and my lovely #shamitashetty #shettysisters”, while another said, “shamitaaaa omg! also Sunanda aunty still looks the same!”

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty's father Surendra Shetty passed away on October 11, 2016. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal in 2021 and Nikamma co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani in 2022. Shilpa is currently busy shooting for the 10th season of India's Got Talent, which starts airing on television on July 29, 2023. The 48-year-old actress will judge the popular show along with Kirron Kher and Badshah. Shilpa had recently shared a glimpse of the fun banter she shares with the other judges. She will be soon seen in the Kannada film KD - The Devil.

