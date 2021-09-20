Shilpa Shetty shares a quote about 'rainbow after a bad storm' as Raj Kundra gets bail

It has been months since Raj Kundra made the headlines after he was arrested for his alleged connection with an adult film racket. While the case had seen different developments ever since, Raj Kundra was in police custody since July as the Mumbai police continued investigation in the matter. On the other hand, Kundra also came on the radar of the cops and witnessed her share of ups and downs. And now, the case witnessed a new turn after Raj Kundra was got bail today.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. While his bail has come as a sigh of relief for the entire family, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, shared an interesting quote on Instagram post her husband’s release. Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared a quote about rainbows after a bad storm by Roger Lee. The quote read as, “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s first post after Raj Kundra got bail:

For the uninitiated, Raj Kundra had moved to the Metropolitan court requesting bail in the case. In his plea, the renowned businessman had reportedly, claimed that he was being made a scapegoat and that there is no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content. He also reportedly, cited that the investigation, in this case, was practically over.

