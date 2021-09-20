Shilpa Shetty shares a quote about 'rainbow after a bad storm' as Raj Kundra gets bail

Updated on Sep 21, 2021 12:54 PM IST  |  46.7K
   
Shilpa Shetty shares a quote about 'rainbow after a bad storm' as Raj Kundra gets bail
Advertisement

It has been months since Raj Kundra made the headlines after he was arrested for his alleged connection with an adult film racket. While the case had seen different developments ever since, Raj Kundra was in police custody since July as the Mumbai police continued investigation in the matter. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also came on the radar of the cops and witnessed her share of ups and downs. And now, the case witnessed a new turn after Raj Kundra was got bail today. 

Reportedly, Raj Kundra has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. While his bail has come as a sigh of relief for the entire family, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, shared an interesting quote on Instagram post her husband’s release. Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared a quote about rainbows after a bad storm by Roger Lee. The quote read as, “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s first post after Raj Kundra got bail:

For the uninitiated, Raj Kundra had moved to the Metropolitan court requesting bail in the case. In his plea, the renowned businessman had reportedly, claimed that he was being made a scapegoat and that there is no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content. He also reportedly, cited that the investigation, in this case, was practically over.

Also Read: Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case from Mumbai Court

Advertisement

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : India no law nothing just give bribery and get a bail.Corrupted ppl Shilpa also involved but money buys everything vulgar couple tu tu chi chi
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Very true shameless
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : DONT TELL SHILPA YOU DONT KNOW WHAT IS HIS MAIN JOB , HE BOUGHT HOME 2000 LAKHS INDIAN RUPEES
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Some trade you start you always known for that trade, no restart. Please send this celebrities for 100 years jail , they try to disroy young grneration
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Shameless ! She is so confident that she will be covered with the ill gotten money again from head to toe. She and her family can start flaunting expensive stuff and fly in their private jet. They were missing their life pilot and their jet pilot ( Raj Kundra ) all these months. Now he is out. Back to business . As usual.
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Police got good amount of money from Kundra,
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : I knew he would buy himself out of crime
REPLY 11 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Looks like she is very supportive of his business. Nothing wrong with supporting spouse.
REPLY 6 15 hours ago
Anonymous : perhaps she can support him even more by acting in his films ... can be co-actors too - pretty sure her acting will be subpar even then !!
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : May Allah bless The Kundra family❤
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Send your sister to be part of their business
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Such a shameless couple.
REPLY 12 15 hours ago
Anonymous : free to exploit again
REPLY 14 15 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All