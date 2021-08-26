Shilpa Shetty shares quote on 'life' and 'time' amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been in news for the past month or so, after husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on the charges of his alleged involvement in an adult film racket case. While Raj remains in judicial custody, Shilpa has been trying her best to get back to normal life. Of late, the actress has been taking to social media to share some inspirational words and motivational quotes. Following this trajectory, a few moments back, the actress shared another thoughtful quote on ‘life’, ‘time’, and ‘living each moment’.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a picture of a passage on the concept of ‘Time Out’. It begins with a line by French writer and philosopher, Simone De Beauvoir, that reads, “Live with no time out”. The passage then mentions how, in life, we cannot push the ‘pause’ button, and so one should live every moment. The passage starts with, “We can’t push the ‘pause button on our lives. Every day counts, whether we are doing our best or our worst. But even if we could call a time out when life becomes tense and stressful, would we really want to? Our life’s clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever.”

At the end of the passage, was an affirmation in bold, that reads, “As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can.” Shilpa also inserted a gif in the story that said, ‘Liv every moment’.

Have a look at ’s Instagram story here:

Last week, the ‘Life in a…Metro’ actress resumed her work commitments as she returned to the sets of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, where she features as a judge alongside choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty embodies strength like ‘woman determined to rise’ in her latest post amid Raj Kundra's arrest