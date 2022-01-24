Shilpa Shetty shares rare childhood pic on World Education Day, urges to ensure 'right to education' for kids

Right to education is one of the most important acts wherein children get the chance towards a brighter future. Today, on World Education Day, Celebs from Bollywood also have been expressing their take on right to education. Speaking of this, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share a rare childhood photo from her school days with an important message about how the COVID 19 pandemic has affected the lives of kids. She highlighted how kids cannot do normal things due to the pandemic and urged everyone to come together to ensure that children get the right to education with safety.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a childhood photo from her school days in which she is seen posing with other classmates. Sharing it, she wrote, "My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can't interact with friends, can't have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy!

Happy World Education Day!."

Have a look:

The actress was recently papped at her daughter Samisha's school as she went to pick her up. Samisha and Shilpa share a cute bond and the actress often shares cute photos of her daughter on social media. Shilpa, lately, has been rooting for her sister Shamita Shetty to win Bigg Boss 15.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently judging India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah. She made her comeback in films last year with Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

