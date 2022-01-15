Shilpa Shetty shares a sunkissed PIC as she expresses gratitude for small joys of life

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been on a spree of sharing the things that she is grateful for on her social media handle. While earlier Shilpa shared a post featuring her kids Viaan and Samisha, her recent one features her in a sunkissed avatar. The Hungama 2 actress often shares her thoughts with her fans on her handle and leaves them inspired. Now, with her latest gratitude series, Shilpa has left fans curious about the things she would be posting about.

On Saturday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as she was lost in thought. While the sunlight touched her face, Shilpa looked radiant. The Hungama 2 star counted sunshine in the small joys of life and was grateful for it. In the photo, she is seen clad in a white tee with an evil eye pendant and another neckpiece. The star shared the photo and wrote, "Coz everything is fine when there is sunshine. #Gratitude52 #Week2 #grateful #blessed #smalljoysoflife."

Meanwhile, recently on Makar Sankranti, Shilpa shared a video offering her fans tilgul ladoos. The video left fans salivating and the star certainly looked cheerful on the festival. She has been rooting for sister Shamita Shetty lately, who is competing on Bigg Boss 15.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar. Now, she will be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent with Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir. It will go on air on January 15, 2022.

