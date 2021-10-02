Shilpa Shetty shares thoughtful lines on acceptance & ‘changing perspective’; PIC Inside

Of late, Shilpa Shetty has been sharing some thoughtful pearls of wisdom on social media. Ever since husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested because of his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of adult film content, the actress has turned to words for comfort. Shilpa often shares quotes and affirmations on Instagram, which help understand life in a new light, and deal with one’s struggles. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, the Khiladi actress took to Instagram stories yet again, and shared a snapshot of a note that talked about ‘Changing perspective’.

The page, or rather the thought on ‘Changing perspective’ starts with a quote by James Lowell that reads, “A weed is no more than a flower in disguise.” The note starts with, “What makes a weed different from a flower, except the way we view it? A dandelion shows us a sunny yellow flower in no way inferior to a daisy or a zinnia. Then the flower magically becomes a fluffy white ball, disappearing with the gentlest breeze. Can a zinnia do that? All of us have weeds in our life – difficult tasks, difficult people, difficult times. Maybe we can learn to see these things as flowers instead of weeds and enjoy rather than dread them.”

The thought ends with an affirmation that reads, “I’ve always enjoyed seeing a field covered with dandelions. I will try as well to enjoy the metaphorical weeds in my life. I may be surprised at the beauty and charm I find.” Shilpa also inserts a gif that says, ‘accept’.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for the television reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, where she features as a judge alongside choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The upcoming episode of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be full of entertainment and excitement as it will be graced by Bollywood diva Tabu. The two actresses and will be seen creating magic, as they come together on stage.

