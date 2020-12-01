Shilpa Shetty shares tips on how to start the day on an energetic note

Actress Shilpa Shetty prefers to kick-start her day on an energetic note, and yoga helps her prepare her for the day ahead.

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video where she is seen performing Eka Pada Kapotasana.

"Beginning a new day and a new week on an energetic note may not always be the easiest thing to do. But, what we can do is stretch and flex our muscles well enough to prepare ourselves for the day ahead," Shilpa wrote on Instagram along with a video.

"Today, doing the Eka pada Kapotasana... this variation not only stretches the thighs, hamstrings, groin, abdomen, chest, shoulders, & neck; but also helps open up the hips & adds more flexibility to the hip region. It also helps the mind and body relieve stress and anxiety... allowing you to think & function in a better manner," she added.

In the video, the actress is seen in a pink and black top and black pants, as she does yoga out in her garden.

Shilpa recently wrapped up shooting "Nikamma". She is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma". "Nikamma" also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, "Life In A... Metro" and "Apne".

"Hungama 2", also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan's 2003 slapstick hit, "Hungama".

Credits :IANS

