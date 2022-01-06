Shilpa Shetty shares an unseen heartwarming video on Deepika Padukone’s birthday

Shilpa Shetty wished happy birthday to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Deepika Padukone with an adorable social media post. The Padmaavat actress turned 36 on January 5 and received much love from her fans and B-town buddies. To join the bandwagon, the Dhadkan actress dropped an unseen, rare video on her Instagram story to wish the Piku actress. The video has taken over the internet ever since Shilpa shared it. The two ladies were seen sharing an adorable moment in the video.

While sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy birthday @deepika Padukone. Sending loads of love and great vibes your way, my dear. Bigg Hugg!” She finished the caption with emojis. In the video, Shilpa was seen calling Deepika “rani sahiba” and praising her for her looks. She also said, “This is Deepika Padukone. This is for real.” Deepika was wearing a beautiful golden saree and completed her look with a signature bun, while Shilpa was seen wearing a pink colour saree.

See the video here:

Deepika Padukone started her Bollywood career with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan and since then, has never looked back.

Currently, Deepika has several big-budget movies in her kitty including Pathan, Gehraiyaan, Project K, etc. Deepika will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time with Pathan. Gehraiyaan will be released on February 11, 2022 on the OTT platform.

