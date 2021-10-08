Shilpa Shetty shares virtue on ‘happiness & pleasure’, hopes to ‘grow every day in some way’

Shilpa Shetty shares virtue on ‘happiness & pleasure’, hopes to ‘grow every day in some way’
On Friday, October 8, actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share wisdom on ‘growth and happiness’. Sharing a quote by ‘William Butler Yeats’, she hoped to grow every day in her life. The quote further adds how the journey towards growing isn’t an easy one as one has to go through psychological pain while doing so.

In the recent past, Shilpa has been sharing a slew of cryptic messages via social media. Her recent one states, “Happiness is neither virtue nor pleasure nor this thing nor that bit simply growth. We are happy when we are growing. Only humans “grow” in a way that means something more than adding to our dimensions. When we say we’ve grown, we mean we’ve had experiences, good and bad; we’ve learned lessons, painful and easy; we’ve opened ourselves to new things.”

Read the entire quote below:

Shilpa Shetty quote on growth

Prior to this, Shilpa Shetty divulged into deciphering what ‘expressing’ oneself means. To note, all her cryptic posts teach fans about crucial aspects of one’s life, be it ‘recovery’ or ‘strength’. The previous one shared by her read, “Before we start giving off our ‘wisdom’, we might want to take a few moments to consider whether we really know as much as we appear to. Maybe someone else, someone who’s a little awkward in conversation, is the real expert on the topic being discussed.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is currently gearing for the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Ahead of the finale, promos shared by the makers gives a sneak peek into her ‘damdaar’ performance. Turning a water goddess, Shilpa is all set to shake a leg on the hit track Nadiyon Paar from Roohi.

Comments
Anonymous : She is overdoing it now..
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Now her daily fundas on hope snd positivity is getting too much...learn from srk
REPLY 0 2 hours ago

