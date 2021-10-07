Shilpa Shetty shares wisdom on ‘expressing’ oneself with THIS Niels Bohr quote

On Wednesday, October 6, actor took to social media to share wisdom on ‘expressing’ oneself. Sharing a quote by ‘Neils Bohr’, she explained how ‘good conversational skills’ doesn’t mean that one is an expert about a particular topic. Her quote further added that sometimes an awkward person may turn out to be the wisest one of all.

In the past week, Shilpa Shetty has been using her social media platform to share cryptic quotes among her Instagram family. All of them teach fans about crucial aspects of one’s life, be it ‘recovery’ or ‘strength’. The latest quote shared by her reads, “Before we start giving off our ‘wisdom’, we might want to take a few moments to consider whether we really know as much as we appear to. Maybe someone else, someone who’s a little awkward in conversation, is the real expert on the topic being discussed.”

This comes just a day after, Shilpa shared a positive quote on ‘ambition and happiness’. While doing so, the actor also indulged in deciphering about ‘human desires’. The post shared by her on Tuesday, read, “A desire to get ahead seems natural. We want to be famous or rich or powerful or popular. We’d rather that others envy us than we envy others. But ambition can cause us to focus so much on the goal ahead that we forget to enjoy what we’ve got right now.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Raj Kundra was previously arrested in an alleged adult film case racket. After remaining in judicial custody for about a month, the businessman was granted bail by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty also released her official statement on the matter urging fans to give her privacy. In terms of work, Shilpa made her comeback in movies with Hungama 2 almost after a 13-year hiatus. She is currently judging the dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.

