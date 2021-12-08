Shilpa Shetty shares wisdom on ‘Problem solving’, preaches ‘don’t let the ifs paralyze you’

In the recent past, actor Shilpa Shetty has often taken to social media to share wisdom on life amongst her Instagram followers. On early Wednesday, the Dhadkan actress shared an inspiring quote on problem-solving. The star preached how one shouldn’t let all the ‘ifs’ paralyze them because if one can never solve a problem until and unless they try.

The quote shared by Shilpa Shetty read, “The ‘how’ thinker gets problems solved effectively because he wastes no time with futile ifs. We can usually come up with a lot of reasons for not attempting to solve a particular problem. The solution will cost too much, not everyone is on board with it, it’s just a temporary fix. There are so many “ifs”, we fret and stew and do nothing. In the meantime, someone else is taking acting. Maybe this action will solve the problem maybe not. But we can never solve any problem unless we try.”

Take a look at it below:

This comes just days after Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share the importance of ‘wit’ in one’s life. According to the Dhadkan star, humour can get help everyone to get through difficult times. Sharing a quote by Mark Van Doren, Shilpa Shetty preached that ‘wit’ can help people turn bad things into amusing stories.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she’s also seen judging the reality TV show India’s Got Talent alongside Indian rap sensation Badshah and veteran actor Kirron Kher.

ALSO READ| What is real beauty? Shilpa Shetty shares a ‘priceless’ answer