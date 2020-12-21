  1. Home
Shilpa Shetty shares yoga lessons for self-confidence and fearlessness

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared yoga lessons for her fans that will boost self-confidence and fearlessness, apart from health benefits.
16742 reads Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty shares yoga lessons for self-confidence and fearlessness
Shilpa shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen performing EkaPada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana.

"Whether we're indoors all day or stepping out for work (with a mask), the to-do list is never-ending. Even on extremely busy days with 2 kids & working from home, it's a priority for me to start my day with #yoga. Yesterday, began with EkaPada Dhanurasana & Dhanurasana," Shilpa tweeted.

 

Sharing the health benefits of the asanas, the actress further wrote: "Apart from giving the back some much-needed stretching & strengthening; it improves the function of the pancreas, stimulates reproductive organs, and opens up the chest, shoulders, & neck. It also helps develop an attitude of self confidence and fearlessness."

Shilpa Shetty, 45, is known for her penchant for yoga.

On the work front, she is all set to return to the screen with "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma" after a hiatus of 13 years.

 

 

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps it EDGY in a black cut out bodysuit and leather pants: Yay or Nay?

Credits :IANS

