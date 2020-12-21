Shilpa Shetty shares yoga lessons for self-confidence and fearlessness

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared yoga lessons for her fans that will boost self-confidence and fearlessness, apart from health benefits.

Shilpa shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen performing EkaPada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana.

"Whether we're indoors all day or stepping out for work (with a mask), the to-do list is never-ending. Even on extremely busy days with 2 kids & working from home, it's a priority for me to start my day with #yoga. Yesterday, began with EkaPada Dhanurasana & Dhanurasana," Shilpa tweeted.

Sharing the health benefits of the asanas, the actress further wrote: "Apart from giving the back some much-needed stretching & strengthening; it improves the function of the pancreas, stimulates reproductive organs, and opens up the chest, shoulders, & neck. It also helps develop an attitude of self confidence and fearlessness."

On the work front, she is all set to return to the screen with "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma" after a hiatus of 13 years.

