Shilpa Shetty shines bright like the sun in yellow bodycon dress; Shares PICS

Shilpa Shetty is one of the successful and most talented actresses of the tinsel town. She entered the film industry with the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. She has appeared in movies such as Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Life in a Metro. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with pictures, videos, etc. Meanwhile, Shilpa’s latest film Nikamma released on June17th.

On Tuesday, Shilpa took her Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback promo picture, calling it outfit of the day. The actress oozed oomph in a yellow off shoulder bodycon dress. Sharing the post, the 47-year-old actress wrote: “Like the Sun, brightly she shone #ootd #LookOfTheDay #NikammaPromotions #happyvibes #yellow #bright.” The picture was an instant hit as fans from all over rushed to hype up Shilpa and went gaga over her stunning look. While one mesmerised fan wrote, “you look fabulous”, another wrote, “beautiful”.

Have a look at Shilpa’s post:

Helmed by ‘Heropanti’ director, Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is an action romantic film that also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Sunil Grover and Samir Soni. The film is produced under the banner of Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. Its filming started in July 2019 and wrapped up in November 2020. However, Nikamma will hit the theatres on June 17, 2022.

Talking about the film, it opens with the introduction of Abhimanyu’s character Adi, who is nothing but a ‘nikamma’. He meets a woman, played by Shirley Setia, who instantly falls in love with him. The film has also reinvented ‘Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa’ song “Nikamma kiya iss dil ne”, which hits nostalgia chords instantly. However, the trailer shows Shilpa’s character Avni descending to the earth to fix Adi and change way of living. She makes him do all household chores. However, their life takes a turn when a hitman threatens the superhero Avni and nikamma transforms into a hero to protect her.

Apart from Nikamma, the Hungama 2 actress will be seen in Sukhee. The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. She is also working on Rohit Shetty’s action web series Indian Police Force, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in a key role.