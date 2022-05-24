Shilpa Shetty shines bright in yellow as she promotes Nikamma in the city; PICS inside

Shilpa Shetty is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Nikamma’ co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Helmed by ‘Heropanti’ director, Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is an action romantic film that also stars actors like Sunil Grover and Samir Soni. The film is produced under the banner of Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. Its filming started in July 2019 and wrapped up in November 2020. However, Nikamma will hit the theatres on June 17, 2022.

However, the actress was recently seen promoting the film in Mumbai. She donned a lemon-yellow coloured crop top and paired it with a multi-coloured slit skirt. The actress had recently dropped a teaser video of her look in the film in which she is seen in sparkly superwoman avatar Avni. The teaser showed Shilpa in a superwoman attire with a sword in her hand, electricity coursing through her!

Have a look at the pictures:

Talking about the trailer, the film’s trailer opens with the introduction of Abhimanyu’s character Adi, who is nothing but a ‘nikamma’. He meets a woman, played by Shirley Setia, who instantly falls in love with him. The film has also reinvented ‘Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa’ song “Nikamma kiya iss dil ne”, which hits nostalgia chords instantly. However, the trailer shows Shilpa’s character Avni descending to the earth to fix Adi and change way of living. She makes him do all household chores. However, their life takes a turn when a hitman threatens the superhero Avni and nikamma transforms into a hero to protect her.

Apart from Nikamma, the Hungama 2 actress will be seen in Sukhee. The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. She is also working on Rohit Shetty’s action web series Indian Police Force, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in a key role.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty returns to social media with a BANG, shares her superwoman avatar for 'Nikamma'