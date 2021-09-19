Shilpa Shetty showers Shamita Shetty with hugs & kisses as she returns post Bigg Boss OTT; PICS

Shilpa Shetty shares a close bond with her sister Shamita Shetty and we all have seen proof of it in the past. Well, Shamita was away from her family for a long time now as she was one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT. The diva, who was the runner up in the show has finally returned home and is now enjoying with her family. Shilpa took to her Instagram stories to post a series of pictures of her hugging and kissing her sister as she is excited to reunite with her.

In the first picture, we can see Shamita Shetty leaning on her sister Shilpa Shetty as both the sisters look towards the camera and pose with huge smiles on their faces. In the next picture, we can see Shilpa planting a kiss on her sister’s cheeks and Shamita clicks the selfie and smiles. In the third picture, we can see hugging Shamita and posing for the camera yet again. Sharing these lovely pictures, Shilpa wrote, “And my Tunki is back yaaay You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official . Welcome home”.

Take a look:

Recently, Shilpa Shetty had gone to Vaishno Devi with her friend to seek the blessings of the goddess amidst the Raj Kundra case. She could be seen in a happy space.

Taking about the Raj Kundra pornography case, recently another report by Indian Express claimed to have accessed Shilpa's statement to the Mumbai Police on the Raj Kundra case. Reportedly, in her statement to the cops in her husband Raj's alleged adult films case, Shilpa told them that she was too busy with her own work and hence was not aware of what he was up to. The actress reportedly even spoke to the cops about her resignation from Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and told them it was 'personal reasons' due to which she exited as one of the directors.

