Shilpa Shetty shows how Viaan and Samisha follow her footsteps & do Yoga; Watch

has always practiced Yoga and also urged her fans to do the same. She believes that a healthy life is possible if we do yoga religiously. Her Instagram feed is proof of that. There are numerous pictures and videos of her doing Yoga and even teaching her fans. Well, it looks like her children are also following the same step. She has shared a video on her social handle where son and daughter both are seen doing Yoga. The little kids are looking adorable while doing so.

The actress also pens a note, “Kids are like wet clay. We must mould their approach towards a healthier lifestyle early. Inculcating the habit of enjoying a balanced diet, staying fit, and gaining control over the mind & soul is crucial. That’s exactly what I’ve tried to do with Viaan; and now, to see him take over the role and teaching his little follower, Samisha, makes me so proud. Seeing them bond over Yoga is truly the kind of Monday Motivation I need to stay fit and healthy… with them and for them. Have a great week ahead, my #InstaFam.”

In the video, the actress is seen cheering for them. Both are lying on the Yoga mat and doing asan. Samisha is following her brother and doing it very cutely. Lately, she gets up and

walked away.

Earlier, the actress has shared a video on national daughters day. She even penned a note for her daughter and promised to be her ‘best friends forever from the heart’

