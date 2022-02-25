Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon opt for chic casuals as they step out in the city; PICS
Kriti Sanon was spotted outside a salon. She was wearing a light green halter neck gown. The actress tied her hair tied in a high pony and was wearing minimal makeup. She even posed for the shutterbugs. The Bhediya actress was in a hurry so she make a quick entry towards the salon. Kriti will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey which also stars Akshay Kumar. The trailer of the film has been released and it received a positive response from the fans too.
Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted at Maddock's office. She kept her look very casual. The Stree actress was wearing a white top paired with jeans. Her hair was pleated and she was looking very pretty in the simple attire.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Shilpa Shetty was also spotted today. She was looking chic in a white dress paired with a checked jacket. The actress completed the look with sneaker footwear and a handbag. Shilpa poses for the shutterbugs and even indulges in some fun talks.
Also Read: PICS: Shilpa Shetty waves at paps as she gets snapped with hubby Raj Kundra & son Viaan