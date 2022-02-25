Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon opt for chic casuals as they step out in the city; PICS

With COVID-19 cases coming down in Mumbai, celebrities are now being spotted regularly. They are adhering to the protocols and maintaining social distancing. Recently, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more were spotted in the city at different locations. Today, was also no different. Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were seen stepping out of their home. All three looked stunning as they opted for a casual yet stylish look.

Kriti Sanon was spotted outside a salon. She was wearing a light green halter neck gown. The actress tied her hair tied in a high pony and was wearing minimal makeup. She even posed for the shutterbugs. The Bhediya actress was in a hurry so she make a quick entry towards the salon. Kriti will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey which also stars Akshay Kumar. The trailer of the film has been released and it received a positive response from the fans too.

Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted at Maddock's office. She kept her look very casual. The Stree actress was wearing a white top paired with jeans. Her hair was pleated and she was looking very pretty in the simple attire.