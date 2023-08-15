Shilpa Shetty shuts down trolls who criticized her for wearing shoes during flag hoisting; says, 'I'm aware...'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the 77th Independence Day of India with her family members. She posted a video of her hoisting our national flag with her kids and other members of her family. The actress can be seen in a kurta set along with an orange dupatta. But she was brutally trolled by netizens on social media for wearing shoes while hoisting the national flag. Taking to her Instagram comments, Shilpa shut down all the trolls as she gave a befitting reply who criticized her.

Shilpa Shetty shuts down trolls who criticized her for wearing shoes during flag hoisting

A while ago, Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself hoisting our national flag to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India. Sharing the video, the actress wrote in Hindi which translates as "Vande Mataram" and added hashtags such as "#JaiHind," "#IndependenceDay," "#76YearsOfIndependence," "#VandeMataram," "#ProudIndian," "#gratitude," "#blessed."

But her video got trolled by netizens as they criticized her for hoisting the flag by wearing shoes. Shutting down all the trolls, Shilpa wrote, "I am aware of the “Rules” of conduct while hoisting the flag, the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers( that I ignore usually )DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts rights and please BACK OFF." Have a look:

Shilpa Shetty's Work Front

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal in 2021 and Nikamma co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani in 2022. Shilpa is currently a judge on the 10th season of India's Got Talent, which started airing on television on July 29, 2023. The 48-year-old actress judges the famous show along with Kirron Kher and Badshah. She had recently shared a glimpse of the fun banter she shares with the other judges. She is set to feature in the Kannada film KD - The Devil.

Meanwhile, Shilpa will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT show Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

