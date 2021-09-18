Shilpa Shetty sizzles in a boho saree as she goes the classic way in a new PHOTO

Actress has been in the headlines recently owing to her Vaishno Devi trip photos going viral on social media. The actress had headed to Vaishno Devi recently with her best friend and after returning, she shared photos from the trip. And now, on Saturday, Shilpa shared yet another stunning photo on her social media handle and left netizens in awe of her style. Shilpa, who is a judge on a dance reality show, shared a glimpse of her OOTD in a new photo.

In the photo shared on her Instagram handle, Shilpa is seen clad in a boho styled fusion saree. She is seen flaunting her perfect curves in a white and purple tie and dye fusion saree. With it, she is seen adding the right accessories to complete her look. Shilpa is seen carrying off chunky silver earrings and matching bangles to complete her boho look. Sharing the photo, Shilpa wrote, "A little vintage, a little contemporary. A little classic, a little trendy."

Take a look:

Earlier, during the day, Shilpa had shared a note about 'new endings' from a book on her Instagram story. Sharing the same, Shilpa was all hearts for the message about making the future what one wants it to be.

The actress has been busy with the shoot of her dance reality show amid her husband Raj Kundra's case proceedings. Recently, she was in the headlines when reportedly her statement to the Mumbai Police in the matter went viral. In her statement as reported by Indian Express, the actress had claimed that she was not aware about what her husband was up to as she was occupied in her own work.

