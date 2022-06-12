Shilpa Shetty slays in printed saree at the airport; Mouni Roy keeps it chic in casuals; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress has been active across platforms. The 47-year young actress’ charming and bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. Mouni Roy is a popular name in the Indian television industry. She has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a TV dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5.

Yesterday night, both Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Shilpa Shetty looked absolutely gorgeous in her pink, floral saree. The stunning diva carried herself to perfection and posed for the paparazzi too. She acknowledged a child who wanted a photo with her, as she made her way to the terminal. Mouni Roy kept her airport look chic and formal as she was clicked wearing a white shirt and black trousers. She got down from her car, posed for the shutterbugs and also made her way to the terminal.

Have a look at Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy spotted at the Mumbai Airport:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen in Priyadarshan’s last directorial Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, which premiered on a digital platform last year. She now gears up for her next release titled ‘Nikamma’, directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA - Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. The much-awaited movie releases on the 17th of June, in theatres. Meanwhile, The Naagin actress is making her way into Bollywood with Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna and releases on the 9th of September this year. Reportedly, it is the most expensive Bollywood film.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shines bright in yellow as she promotes Nikamma in the city; PICS inside