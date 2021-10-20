Shilpa Shetty slays in 'work mode' look in one shoulder dress, hints at 'something coming soon' in Goa; PICS

Just recently, we saw Shilpa Shetty heading out of the city when she was papped at the airport and it left us curious about her trip. Now, the Hungama 2 actress has revealed that she is currently in Goa and well, it seems she is coming up with something excited related to her work soon. Wondering how we know this? Well, Shilpa herself shared a hint about it on her recent post on her social media handle and it has certainly left her fans excited about it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a couple of photos from her Goa diaries. In one of the photos, we can see her standing at a height and admiring the sunshine by the beach. The gorgeous view of the sea and the sun certainly left every one of her fans mesmerised. In another photo, Shilpa could be seen posing at a beautiful house in Goa. She was seen clad in a brown printed one-shoulder dress with slip-on footwear and a cool pair of sunglasses. The actress struck a cool pose as she spent time in Goa.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Shilpa was in the headlines after it was revealed that she and her husband Raj Kundra's lawyers filed a defamation suit on Sherlyn Chopra after her FIR and Press Conference against the businessman and the actress. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Shilpa and Raj's lawyers slapped a Rs 50 Crore defamation suit on Chopra and claimed that allegations put on the couple by her were 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless.'

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 that released on Disney+Hotstar and also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. She also was a part of the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Now, she will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent.

