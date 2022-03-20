Shilpa Shetty soaks in Vitamin D on her Sunday date with the sun ahead of Sukhee shoot; PIC

Actress Shilpa Shetty is making the most of her shoot days in Punjab currently. It was last month that Shilpa had announced her next film titled Sukhee and post it, she headed to kick off shooting in Patiala. While prepping for shoot on Sunday, Shilpa took time out to sunbathe and well, she dropped a sneak peek of it on her social media handle to inspire her followers. The Hungama 2 actress was seen soaking in the 'much needed' Vitamin D while relaxing on the rooftop.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a photo in which she revealed her Sunday sunbathing shenanigans. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sunday Sunbathing scenes. Got some much-needed Vit D before I donned #Sukhee on for the day.(Don’t miss the roof!)#Sunday #morningritual #peace #sunbathing #sundayvibes #Shootdiaries." In the photo, Shilpa could be seen sitting on a chair with a white handkerchief on her head. With her closed eyes, the Sukhee actress seemed to be soaking in the bright and sunny hues ahead of the shoot.

See Shilpa Shetty's Sunday shenanigans:

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently celebrated Holi with her kids Samisha and Viaan. She had shared a cute video of Samisha and Viaan on the occasion of Holi on social media where the two could be seen playing Holi with flower petals. She also dropped a photo of herself standing near a green field in Punjab as she was on her way to Chandigarh for Sukhee shoot.

The film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikha Sharma. Previously, she was seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.

Also Read|Shilpa Shetty says 'don't wait for another person to bring you happiness' as she reveals mantra for good life