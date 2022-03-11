Shilpa Shetty spends time in the nature amid Sukhee shoot, says 'grateful for wind in my hair'; WATCH

A few days ago Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and announced her next upcoming film ‘Sukhee’. The actress has been sharing a lot of updates from her shoot diaries. The shooting is going on in Patiala, Punjab. Well, there are not many updates about the film. However, the poster has been released. Today, the actress has shared a video on her Twitter handle which proves that she is a nature lover. She has mentioned that she is taking a few minutes off from the shoot to enjoy nature.

The video opens with Shilpa holding her mobile and shooting the clip. She is seen in her night suit with SSK initials printed on it. She captioned it as, ‘Taking a few moments off during the day to just soak in the sunshine and feel the wind in my hair is a blessing.’ Shilpa is also seen making funny faces in the video.

Recently, Shilpa had shared a picture on her Instagram stories. She was seen with a huge mud glass filled with Patiala’s famous drink, lassi. As she gulped down the delicious drink, she had a ‘Lassi ’stache’ above her lips.

Sukhee is a Sonal Joshi directorial and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment. The actress was last seen in Hungama 2. Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana and Rajpal Yadav were seen in key roles.

