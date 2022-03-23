Shilpa Shetty takes up fun dance challenge with a twist; Fans say ‘Waah tumhara kya kehna’

Shilpa Shetty is one of the successful and most talented actresses of the tinsel town. She entered the film industry with the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. She has appeared in movies such as Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Life in a Metro. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with pictures, videos, etc. Speaking of which, Shilpa shared a fun dance video on her social media handle on Monday.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen dancing in a viral song. She added the clone effect in her video which added more fun to the video. While sharing the dance video, Shilpa wrote, “Ek ka teen…Ek ka teen…Ek ka teen.” As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded in sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Waah tumhara kya kehna.” Another user commented, “Wow.” They also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Shilpa Shetty’s video here

See fans’ reaction here:

Previously, Shamita Shetty had paid a visit to Shilpa Shetty on the sets of India’s Got Talent 9. Shilpa shared a photo with her younger sister in the stories section of Instagram. Shilpa had written in the story, “Visitor on the set today Tunkiii @shamitashetty_official”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in the film Sukhee and the shooting is underway. The film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. Previously, she was seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty gets a visit from sister Shamita Shetty on India's Got Talent 9 sets; See their selfie