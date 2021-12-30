Shilpa Shetty takes inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan's K3G moment as she hops off a helicopter & returns home.

Shilpa Shetty jetted off to Mussoorie for a much needed family vacation with husband Raj Kundra and her kids. The actress returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night and was snapped at the airport. On her way back, Shilpa Shetty channelled Shah Rukh Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as she took a helicopter ride in north India. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty dropped a video of herself stylishly stepping out of the helicopter.

That's not all! She upped the ante by playing the unforgettable K3G title track in the background on which Shah Rukh Khan makes an epic entry in the film. Shilpa Shetty's video will put a smile on your face as the actress captioned it, "That feeling of coming back home… unmatched! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us @karanjohar."

The filmmaker made sure to not miss Shilpa Shetty's fun video and commented with a string of clap emojis. Several of Shilpa Shetty's fans also loved the video as they praised the actress in the comments section. Check out Shilpa Shetty's video below:

During her family vacation, Shilpa Shetty for the first time shared candid photos with husband Raj Kundra. The businessman was arrested this year in an adult film racket case and returned home after almost two months.

