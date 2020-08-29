Shilpa Shetty talks about the importance of sports in a new Instagram post
"A child's mind and body are like wet clay. So, I believe it is imperative that we introduce our kids to as many sporting activities as is possible. It helps inculcate sportsman spirit, a sense of healthy competition, ample physical activity, and is a good way to build an appetite. Also, once they take a liking to a sport and develop the habit of experimenting with other sporting activities, it helps them stay active well into their adulthood too," Shilpa wrote with the post.
She added: "But, kids learn best when they see us doing what we ask them to do. So, back in those days when outdoor activities were a part of our lives, I decided to learn a new sport, archery on a trip... (never too old to learn) not bad for a beginner, must say."
Not only this, Shilpa also urged parents to allow children to learn new things in life.
"As our Fit India Movement completes a successful year today on National Sports Day, I would like to encourage parents to encourage not just the little ones to learn something new, but even themselves... regularly. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho," stated Shilpa, who has a son, Viaan, and daughter Samisha.
