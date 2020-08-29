Shilpa Shetty talks about the importance of sports in a new Instagram post

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a new video stressing on the importance of sports, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Saturday. In the Instagram video, she is seen trying her hand at archery.

"A child's mind and body are like wet clay. So, I believe it is imperative that we introduce our kids to as many sporting activities as is possible. It helps inculcate sportsman spirit, a sense of healthy competition, ample physical activity, and is a good way to build an appetite. Also, once they take a liking to a sport and develop the habit of experimenting with other sporting activities, it helps them stay active well into their adulthood too," Shilpa wrote with the post.

She added: "But, kids learn best when they see us doing what we ask them to do. So, back in those days when outdoor activities were a part of our lives, I decided to learn a new sport, archery on a trip... (never too old to learn) not bad for a beginner, must say."

Not only this, Shilpa also urged parents to allow children to learn new things in life.

"As our Fit India Movement completes a successful year today on National Sports Day, I would like to encourage parents to encourage not just the little ones to learn something new, but even themselves... regularly. Swasth Raho, Mast Raho," stated Shilpa, who has a son, Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

