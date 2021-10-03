Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘responsibility’ in THIS new post; See here

has been speaking her mind through cryptic and candid posts on social media ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case. On October 02, Shilpa Shetty once again took to her social media handle and shared a quote by German Proverb about ‘taking responsibility’.

In her latest Instagram post, Shetty emphasised how important it is to take “responsibility”. She shared a quote that read, “If only the right opportunity were to come along, we think to ourselves, we could make a real success of things. We look with envy at others we see as being more successful. They must have gotten a big break somewhere along the way.” Her post further read, “Chances are that we already have more opportunities than we realize. It’s up to us to start recognizing these opportunities and taking advantage of them. This means actually working hard to turn opportunities into success". To note, recently, the elite businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also came on the radar of the cops and witnessed her share of ups and downs.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post:

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was reportedly deemed as the ‘key conspirator’ in the production and distribution of adult films via digital applications. After remaining in judicial custody for about a month, the businessman was granted bail by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty also released her official statement on the matter urging fans to give her privacy. Shilpa has also resumed her work-related commitments after a brief break due to the case proceedings and now is often spotted at the shooting of her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.