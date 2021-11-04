Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘willing change’ & ‘transformation’ after Raj Kundra quits social media

On Wednesday night, actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share advice on ‘willing change’ and ‘transformation’. To note, this comes just a day after her husband Raj Kundra permanently deleted his Instagram and Twitter account. The latest advice shared by her preaches fans about strong willpower.

The Henrik Ibsen quote shared by her reads, “It is not by spectacular achievements that man can be transformed, but by will. How do we change ourselves? How do we change the world? We hope for saviors, for magic, for something wonderful that will bring peace and understanding, that will end hunger, that will give children everywhere the chance to grow up safe. While we hope for saviors and magic, we also must set our will and do what we can on our own to make a difference.”

On Tuesday, Shilpa’s late-night reading was all about motivating fans to use their ‘human imagination’ in an apt manner so that they can find new ways to ‘imagine, create and inspire’ others. “Nature uses human imagination to lift her work of creation to even higher levels,” stated the quote shared by her.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the recent past found himself in a major controversy after being booked in an alleged adult film case. The business tycoon after remaining in custody for about a month is currently out on bail. Amidst this, recently he also deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

