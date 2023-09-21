Shilpa Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar REACT to Women Reservation Bill

Recently in Parliament, the Women's Reservation Bill was introduced. Titled the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the bill was put out in the Lok Sabha session and it aims to give a 33 percent quota for women in both the parliament and state assemblies. Many Bollywood actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tamannah Bhatia have shared their reactions to it.

Bollywood celebs react to the new bill

Tamannah Bhatia. among other celebrities was invited to the new parliament building in New Delhi on September 21. When asked about the women's reservation bill, the Lust Stories 2 actress said: "This bill will inspire common people to join politics". Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter to praise the bill. She wrote, "Girls can shatter the glass ceiling every single day. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam & the inclusion of women in key decision-making roles is a historic step! Our country is setting an example. Was a pleasure meeting Union I&B, Sport and Youth Affairs Minister @ianuragthakur ji today. Thank you for taking us around the incredible New Parliament Building, while we discussed cinema, the nation's present and future & how nation building needs more women to participate."

Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill also talk about the bill

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on the passing of women reservation bill. She wrote, "Jai Bharat (with the tricolor flag emoji)." Actress Divya Dutta also visited the parliament and told the ANI reporters: "This (Women's Reservation Bill) is a big initiative. It feels really good. The women are being brought to the forefront. To witness a special session of Parliament is an experience in itself." Shehnaaz Gill called the bill a "great step" that will bring change to the country." The entire cast of Thank You For Coming was invited to the new parliament building recently. This included Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

On the work front, Shetty is gearing up for the comedy drama Sukhee which will release on September 22. Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly, and Shibani will be seen in Thank You For Coming which will hit the theaters on October 6.

