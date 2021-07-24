Shilpa Shetty tells Crime Branch probing Raj Kundra's case movies on app are 'not porn but erotica': Report

After having searched and Raj Kundra's Juhu residence on Friday evening for over 6 hours, Crime Branch officials probing the case against the businessman left the place with the actress' recorded statement. Now, a report in Mid-Day quoted a police official and informed that in her questioning, Shilpa reportedly denied being involved in the production of pornographic videos. Further, it was reported that in the raid, the Crime Branch officials seized electronic gadgets from their house.

As per the Mid-Day report, a police official said, "She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot." Reportedly, the businessman also denied being involved in the production of such videos and his wife Shilpa too did the same. As per the report, Raj Kundra reportedly told the cops in his statement that everything was handled by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi in London and that they only chatted via WhatsApp. The report added that the cops are not depending on the businessman's statement.

An official told the daily, "We have enough evidence that he (Raj Kundra) was dealing with everything, his brother-in-law was made the owner of the London-based company just for namesake." Reportedly, the Crime Branch officials probing Raj Kundra's case have not found Shilpa to be directly linked with those who shot the alleged adult videos on the pretext of giving them a chance to work on leading OTT platforms. As per the daily's report, Shilpa was questioned for hours about her 2020 move to exit from Viaan Industries. As per the report, the officials suspected that the actress may have apparently done this fearing legal obstacles due to the connection between Kenrin Limited, Hotshot and Viaan Industries. Reportedly, the cops have found transactions between Kenrin and Viaan Industries.

Late night on Friday, even Raj Kundra was taken to his and Shilpa's Juhu house after his custody was extended by the Court till July 27. After the custody was extended, Raj Kundra and his lawyer moved to the High Court. Reportedly, his lawyer claimed that Raj Kundra's arrest in the matter is 'illegal'. On Friday, the Court had reportedly denied Raj's bail plea as well. The businessman was arrested on July 19 under various sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Also Read|Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra's Juhu home raided by Crime Branch officials probing pornography case