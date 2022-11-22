Shilpa Shetty thanks ‘cookie’ Raj Kundra for making ‘life beautiful’, posts video on 13th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two have often stood with each other and had each other’s back during tough times. We have often heard the actress talking about their love story with so much excitement and happiness and it is evident from her posts that she is indeed living a happy life with her family. Well, today is Shilpa and Raj’s 13th anniversary and the actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video featuring several pictures of the two with a sweet message.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty shared a video collage of her romantic pictures with hubby Raj Kundra. Both Shilpa and Raj look happy with each other and head-over-heels in love with each other. From posing in front of the Eiffel Tower to glowing in their sunkissed selfies, Shilpa has shared a journey of their 13 years together. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie.”

Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a chargesheet against Raj Kundra

In a recent Etimes report, it was stated Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a chargesheet against him for shooting obscene/porn videos in two 'deluxe hotels' in the suburbs. Apart from Raj, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala, and cameraman Raju Dubey have also been accused. The charge sheet further stated that all four of them circulated obscene content on various OTT platforms for financial gain. Now, Raj’s lawyer Prashant Patil has expressed his surprise towards the development.

Shilpa Shetty work front

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Shetty will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force', wherein she will appear alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. As of date, she is the judge of the popular dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’ and has a huge fan following for the same.