Shilpa Shetty turns poet as she does ‘reel ka kaam tamaam’ in this new video; WATCH

Lately, Shilpa Shetty has been very active on social media. Apart from her acts in films and stints as judges in television reality shows, Shilpa has also taken it upon herself to ace the social media game. The actress often shares glimpses of her life, both personal and professional, on social media, as fans swoon over her goofy, fun, and lively personality. Last night too, Shilpa took to her Instagram space and shared a video featuring herself trying out a new trend. Does she ace it? Find out.

On Friday night, Shilpa Shetty took to her official Instagram handle and posted a reel. The actress could be seen trying out a viral trend, which is about trying to copy the expressions of four different emojis. While Shilpa starts out well, she fails to copy all four emojis perfectly. Nevertheless, it turned out to be quite a fun and hilarious video. Sharing this reel, Shilpa wrote an apt poem for the situation in the caption. It read, “ Ho gayi hoon hairaan, Mushkil mein hai jaan! Jab samajh hi nahin aaya trend, Toh hoga hi reel ka kaam tamaam”.

Here is a screengrab from Shilpa’s reel:

Click HERE to watch the video.

In other news, Last week, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyers have put a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers took the step after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station on October 14. In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Raj and Shilpa. She had also called a press conference despite the warning from the couple's lawyers’ side.

In the latest turn of events, Sherlyn shared her reply to the defamation suit with the court, and cited it as "a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice".

