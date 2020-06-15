Shilpa Shetty urges everyone to speak up 'unashamedly' and not give up; Says 'Your life and time are precious'

Shilpa Shetty has shared a strong message to all her fans reminding that 'you are not alone' and urging everyone to 'speak unashamedly with the people who love you, or seek professional help'.

The nation is still in mourning over the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, a bright and young actor, whose talent crossed leaps and bounds. The actor sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday, June 14, 2020, as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide and was found dead at his apartment. The Kedarnath actor was reportedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. The police are still investigating the matter while the actor's fans and friends from the industry are mourning over the sudden loss.

had also expressed her grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death and extended condolences to his family. Post that, the actress has shared a strong message to all her viewers reminding that 'you are not alone'. The actress shared a post from WordPorn which read, "Just a reminder in case your mind is playing tricks on you today. You're important. You're loved. Your presence on this earth makes a difference, whether you see it or not. You're going to be ok." Sharing this post, Shilpa wrote, "Just came across this... and don’t know why, I felt the need to post this... Life is hard, we all go though difficult times; some hard and some even worse! But, trust in the power of time... it’s the best healer."

She added, "Shift your focus from the pain and ask yourself that with time, “Are you ‘GOING’ through it? or “Are your ‘GROWING’ through it??” Speak unashamedly with the people who love you, or seek professional help. Please know that you’re not alone. Your life matters to your loved ones, and your life & time are precious. Please don’t waste it, please don’t give up #YouAreNotAlone #MentalHealthMatters #ThisTooShallPass."

Post Sushant’s demise, the entire Bollywood was left in a state of shock. Actors , , , Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and more have been paying tributes to the actor. Sushant’s funeral will be held in Mumbai today. His father reached Mumbai in the afternoon. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore with .

