Shilpa Shetty visits Vaishno Devi to seek blessings amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings; PICS

Updated on Sep 17, 2021 04:53 AM IST
   
Just yesterday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport and paparazzi had snapped her while she headed out of the city. Now, photos of Shilpa visiting the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu have gone viral on social media amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings. The businessman has been in judicial custody since allegations of his apparent involvement in an adult films racket came out. Recently, Mumbai Police reportedly filed a charge sheet in Raj Kundra's case and amid this, Shilpa's photos went viral. 

In the photos that are doing rounds, Shilpa can be seen arriving in Jammu and starting her journey up to the holy shrine with her friend. She is also seen riding on the back of a horse as she proceeds to reach the temple in the hills to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. As per a report in India Today, Shilpa arrived in Katra on Wednesday and then headed to the shrine with her friend. ANI also tweeted the photos of the actress as she visited the holy shrine with her friend. 

Take a look:

On Thursday, another report by Indian Express claimed to have accessed Shilpa's statement to the Mumbai Police on the Raj Kundra case. Reportedly, in her statement to the cops in her husband Raj's alleged adult films case, Shilpa told them that she was too busy with her own work and hence was not aware of what he was up to. The actress reportedly even spoke to the cops about her resignation from Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and told them it was 'personal reasons' due to which she exited as one of the directors. 

Meanwhile, amid the proceedings of her husband's case, Shilpa had released a statement a few months back and had requested privacy from everyone. She had said that she has faith in the judiciary and urged everyone to let the truth prevail. Shilpa also resumed her work-related commitments after a brief break due to the case proceedings and, now is often spotted at the shooting of her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. 

Credits: APH ImagesANI


Comments
Anonymous : Total PR
REPLY 3 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Why r they on ponies?
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Shilpa was busy in work so didn’t know what husband was doing! Hahahaha what work? No shows were happening in Covid you were home don’t tell me you were busy being a housewife cooking etc with the entourage of servants you have to even pick your handbag. This lady is such a joke and has some nerves to even show her face has a celebrity Bollywood has become a joke. Shilpa is a flop actress just famous for her yoga fooling nation when she has done fat freezing with machines. If it was yoga all plastic surgeons offices will be closed. Public need to stop idolising such fake celebrities
REPLY 6 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Such a drama, now doing a image makeover. She wasn’t aware what husband was up to but spends his money in full enjoyment and holidays lavishly without knowing what he does, is she a uneducated wife wearing designer outfits, she is part of it but been saved because she resigned from Viaan industries luckily and to save career now against husband. She knows after a divorce or even if she don’t live with him she claim millions of his wealth live cosy. She never needed a husband but money and she proved it!
REPLY 4 17 hours ago

