Shilpa Shetty visits Vaishno Devi to seek blessings amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings; PICS

Just yesterday, Kundra was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport and paparazzi had snapped her while she headed out of the city. Now, photos of Shilpa visiting the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu have gone viral on social media amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings. The businessman has been in judicial custody since allegations of his apparent involvement in an adult films racket came out. Recently, Mumbai Police reportedly filed a charge sheet in Raj Kundra's case and amid this, Shilpa's photos went viral.

In the photos that are doing rounds, Shilpa can be seen arriving in Jammu and starting her journey up to the holy shrine with her friend. She is also seen riding on the back of a horse as she proceeds to reach the temple in the hills to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. As per a report in India Today, Shilpa arrived in Katra on Wednesday and then headed to the shrine with her friend. ANI also tweeted the photos of the actress as she visited the holy shrine with her friend.

Take a look:

Jammu & Kashmir: Actor Shilpa Shetty visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, yesterday pic.twitter.com/imYSyvKJy1 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

On Thursday, another report by Indian Express claimed to have accessed Shilpa's statement to the Mumbai Police on the Raj Kundra case. Reportedly, in her statement to the cops in her husband Raj's alleged adult films case, Shilpa told them that she was too busy with her own work and hence was not aware of what he was up to. The actress reportedly even spoke to the cops about her resignation from Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and told them it was 'personal reasons' due to which she exited as one of the directors.

Meanwhile, amid the proceedings of her husband's case, Shilpa had released a statement a few months back and had requested privacy from everyone. She had said that she has faith in the judiciary and urged everyone to let the truth prevail. Shilpa also resumed her work-related commitments after a brief break due to the case proceedings and, now is often spotted at the shooting of her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.

