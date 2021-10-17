Shilpa Shetty wanders through books for ‘Reflection’, takes inspiration from William Wordsworth

On Saturday, October 17, actor Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share yet another cryptic quote on life. The Dhadkar actor who has previously shared positive thoughts on recovery and strengths. This time indulged in deciphering the true meaning of ‘reflection’ with the help of a quote by literary genius William Wordsworth.

In the recent past, Shilpa has been using her Instagram page daily to convey words of wisdom on leading a peaceful life. This time the quote shared by her details how wandering through texts and libraries for knowledge can never be sufficient. Instead, the simple thing of ‘reflecting’ one’s action will always help people to understand themselves in a better manner. The quote reads, “With an eye made quiet by the power of harmony, and the deep power of joy, we see into the life of things.”

Read the entire quote below:

Prior to this, another quote shared by her inspired fans to convey what they are thinking in the form of words. Titled ‘Say it Hot’, the quote stated, “Be still when you have nothing to say; when genuine passion moves you, say what you’ve got to say, and say it hot. When people speak with true passion, we know it, we can feel it. We’re drawn to them-a fact that good politicians understand. And when people sit quietly rather than making meaning-less chitchat, their passion becomes even more apparent when they finally do express it. When I have something to say, I will say it with strength and passion.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi who was mentored by choreographer Tusshar Shetty. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.

