Shilpa Shetty wishes citizens on India’s 75th Independence Day: May we continue to grow and become stronger

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, India got sovereignty from the confinement of the British colonial power. On this day, celebrations are not just limited to a certain religion or caste, but an occasion for the entire country. It also serves as a reminder for the citizens to appreciate the fact that we’re living in a free nation, thanks to the sacrifices of our ancestors. On 15th August, the country's citizens hoist flags while singing the national anthem and cultural parades take place all over the country. The Prime Minister also hoists the national flag and gives a speech at the Red Fort. It is a tradition started by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi in 1947.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion, actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wishing the citizens and the families of martyrs on Independence Day. Sharing a short video montage, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Independence Day. May we continue to grow and become stronger over the next 75 years to come. #HappyIndependenceDay #75yearsofindependence #freedom #grateful #blessed #ProudIndian #VandeMataram #JaiHind.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series also stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The actress had earlier revealed that her son Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.