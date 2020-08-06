Shilpa Shetty wishes her mother in law a happy birthday as they dance their hearts out; Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra's mother can be seen dancing to 'Sauda Khara Khara' from Good Newwz. Check out the video below.

who enjoys a following of more than 15 million followers on Instagram gave her fans a fun surprise as she shared a video on Thursday. Unlike her usual fitness videos, this one showed the actress dancing her heart out. And no, it wasn't an actual performance. But just some candid moves with her husband Raj Kundra's mother as they danced to 'Sauda Khara Khara' from Good Newwz. Sharing the video, Shilpa wished her mother-in-law a very Happy Birthday and even penned a heartfelt note for her.

The note read, "Happpyyy birthdayyyyyy to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram Post:

The actress has been enjoying motherhood all over again as she and husband Raj Kundra recently welcomed their daughter and second child. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she shared an adorable picture of her son Viaan and daughter Samisha’s hands. "Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special,” the actress wrote.

