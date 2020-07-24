Shilpa Shetty wishes Nikamma director Sabbir Khan with a fun BTS video: make do with this biggg virtual hugggg

From pulling pranks on Abhimanyu Dassani to shivering in the cold, Shilpa Shetty groups fun videos from sets of Nikamma, wishing Sabbir Khan on his birthday.

With the world adapting to the new normal by staying indoors and practicing social distancing, attending a birthday party, or going to meet someone on their birthday seems to be stories from long ago. Celebrities too are confined within their homes like the rest of us and often use social media to wish their loved ones on special days. Most recently, Kundra assembled a bunch of fun videos from the sets of ‘Nikamma’ to wish director Sabbir Khan on his birthday.

From sitting in the freezing cold and shivering to pulling pranks on co-star Abhimanyu, the gorgeous actress organized a slew of videos from the sets of ‘Nikamma’ to wish director Sabbir Khan on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a video and captioned it, “Celebrating one of the most sporting, patient, talented, epicurean, and above all... funniest directors I’ve worked with, @sabbir24x7! Wish you a very Happy Birthday Hoping the year ahead brings you tons of happiness, success, and great health…”

Adding to that the Shilpa said, “can’t wait to hear u to say “Roll..Camera..Action!” Have to celebrate for many reasons once we meet (on the the other side) on the #Nikamma set. Until I can give you a tight hug and we can shove our faces with Rabdi and Jalebi make do with this biggg virtual hugggg! . . . . . #HappyBirthdaySabbirKhan #director #gratitude #blessed #friends #funny,” assuring to celebrate with him once things return to normal.

Here is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's post:

Apart from that, the actress also uploaded a video on her Instagram account wishing the director once again. In her story, she wrote, “Happy birthday to you @sabbir24x7. May this year and every year bring in more milestones.”

'Nikamma’ marks the actress’s return to movies after more than a decade. On a more personal front, Shilpa has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans up to date on her daily activities amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was blessed with a baby girl Samish in February via surrogacy and she was elated to share the news on social media about the same back then. Amid the lockdown, Shilpa is spending time with her husband, Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

