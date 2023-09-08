Shilpa Shetty wishes to work with Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh; claims she shares best chemistry with Govinda

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in the 1990s and appeared in some really successful films like Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Dhadkan among others. Later on, she took a hiatus from acting and went abroad. Now, the actress-entrepreneur is gearing up for the release of her next venture, the slice-of-life comedy film, Sukhee.

Shilpa Shetty on her chemistry with Govinda

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she shared best on screenc hemistry with Govinda. "I think I shared the best on-screen chemistry with Govinda. I loved working with him. Aur main Sukhee film mein Govinda ki bahut badi fan bhi hu!"

She also shared that her character is a fan of Govinda in the movie. She expressed her wish to work with Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan from the current generation. "They are all too young for me. But I'd love to work with Ranveer Singh. He's an actor par excellence. And I love Kartik Aaryan. I think they all bring something different to the table and if it's a role that would suit my personality, I'd love to do it."