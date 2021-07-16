Shilpa Shetty on working with Paresh Rawal in Hungama 2: It’s a tick on my bucket list

Shilpa Shetty says once Paresh Rawal played the role of her father and now he is essaying the role of her husband.

Bollywood actress is set to appear in Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal. The actress will essay the role of Paresh Rawal’s character's wife in their upcoming movie. The movie is helmed by Priyadarshan, famously known for his comedy flicks such as Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly. Shilpa recently spoke about playing a role of a couple with Paresh Rawal in the movie.

In a recent statement to India Forums, Shilpa said, “I remember in one of my movies, Paresh played my father and now he's married to me in Hungama 2 but he is playing my husband who is quite older to his young, attractive wife. Our age gap in the film is at least 15 years and he is playing the role of a husband in the film who is constantly imagining that his wife is having an affair with a younger man."

Elated by it, Shilpa further added that she always wanted to work with Paresh Rawal in a comedy with Priyadarshan. She called it a ‘tick on her bucket list’. “This is really a tick on my bucket list. This has always been a lethal combination with Paresh, Priyadarshan and with a franchise that has been extremely successful before, ” said the actress.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the versatile actor Paresh Rawal also spoke about playing the actress’ husband in the movie and said any husband would be insecure if he has a wife who looks like Shilpa. “What I like the most about her is that she is so passionate about her work,” he said.

Apart from Paresh, the first Hungama movie starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen. Shoma Anand played his wife in the movie. Hungama 2 will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

