Shilpa Shetty's adorable video with Samisha is all about the beautiful mother & daughter bond; WATCH

One of the purest bonds, if any person has, is with his or her mother. She is the epitome of love, kindness and affection. No matter common people or celebrities, the connection of a mother and children are always special. Daughters are often said to be close to their father but their special bond with mothers is also undeniable. Recently, shared a video on her Instagram handle and showed her adorable bonding with daughter Samisha. Both were seen enjoying the moment.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Happy Daughter’s Day to US, mine and ours…Thank you, Samisha, for choosing me. I promise you that even though we’ve been mother-daughter from the start, we’ll always be best friends forever from the heart. Love you, my baby!” In the video, Shilpa and her daughter are seen sitting in a pooja where suddenly Samisha started clapping and playing. Her mother is also seen encouraging her to get up and dance. The little munchkin is also trying to get up but every time she is falling.

Both mother and daughter are twinning in pink colour. Shilpa is clad in pink colour salwar suit with a little makeup. She has opted for smokey eyes and left her hair open. Her daughter is also wearing the same colour and pattern.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. She had taken a break from work and has now returned. The actress is more active on television and is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 4.

