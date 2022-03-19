Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha and son Viaan celebrate eco-friendly Holi; Check it out

The nation celebrated the festival of colours, Holi with traditional fervour. Drenched in colour, people enjoyed the festival with their close ones. On Holi, many celebrities took to their social media handles and shared glimpses from their celebrations. Among many, Shilpa Shetty also gave a sneak peek to fans into her Holi celebrations with kids-Samisha and Viaan. She uploaded a video of her little munchkins enjoying the festival. However, Shilpa went eco-friendly and instead of colours, her kids played with flower petals.

In the short clip, both the kids can be seen donning white outfits. Samisha looked absolutely cute as she wore a customised top with her name written on it, while Viaan wore a traditional kurta. Sharing the glimpse, Shilpa wrote, “May all your worries and grief burn away in the Holika fire. It is the season of new beginnings, a new harvest, a new moon, and a new zeal for life… May you be showered with all the colours of happiness and love. Happy Holi to you and your dear ones! #HappyHoli #happiness #happyvibes #festivalofcolours #holi2022”

Click HERE to see.

The adorable video grabbed Shilpa Shetty’s fans' and industry friends’ attention and they bombarded the comment section. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty was among the first to comment, she wrote, "Happy Holi," along with three hearts. Farah Khan wrote, "This laddoo is so edible," along with a heart emoticon. Apart from them, one of the fans wrote, “Such a cute video happy holi viaana nd samisha God bless you lots of love.” Shilpa Shetty had also celebrated Holika Dahan with her kids. She even shared the video while performing the rituals.

Also Read: INSIDE Shilpa Shetty's Holika Dahan celebration: Actress heartily lights the pyre with son Viaan; WATCH