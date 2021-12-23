Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha greeting paps with a smile at airport will make you go 'what a cutie'; PHOTOS

Thursday afternoon came with a dose of cuteness as Shilpa Shetty and her daughter were spotted by the paps as they left for Dehradun via Mumbai airport. The Hungama 2 actress and her daughter never fail to leave netizens in awe and Samisha's photos manage to take over the internet. Once again, as Shilpa stepped out with her cutie girl at the airport, Samisha managed to leave everyone in awe of her smile. Not just this, she greeted the paps warmly at the airport.

In the photos, we can see Shilpa and Samisha getting out of their car together. Shilpa can be seen holding her little girl's hand as she walked by herself. In the photos, Samisha is seen smiling and curiously looking at the paps clicking her photos. She is seen clad in a white sweater with two pigtails. Shilpa, on the other hand, can be seen clad in a white sweater with black leather pants and matching high boots. She is also seen sporting a mask and carrying a luxury handbag. However, it was Samisha's style and cuteness that stole the show at the airport.

Take a look:

During the Navratris this year, Shilpa had shared adorable videos and photos of her daughter Samisha on social media and they had left netizens gushing over her. Not just this, during Ganpati celebrations, Samisha twinned with her mom Shilpa and their photos almost broke the internet. The Hungama 2 actress and husband Raj Kundra had welcomed Samisha back in February 2020 via surrogacy and had announced it on social media with a post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent's new season. It will feature her with Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah. The show will go on air soon. In 2021, Shilpa also made a comeback into films with Hungama 2.

